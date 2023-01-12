Teen charged in high-speed fatal crash due in court Thursday

Sienna Pecor appears at a Brown County court hearing via video conference from a Marathon County juvenile facility
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay teen charged in a high-speed fatal crash is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Sienna Pecore is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. On Jan. 6, a motion was filed to dismiss the case. A decision could be made Thursday during the hearing.

Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran. She’s also charged with Hit-and-Run Causing Death and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent (her mother’s).

According to police, Pecore was speeding in the area of W. Mason and Oneida Streets on Oct. 30 at over 100 miles per hour. Security video from a gas station at the corner shows a white Toyota Corolla crashing into a car that had a green light in the intersection before slamming head-on into a car that was waiting at the red light. The Corolla then went into a spin.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the car that was struck head-on told police it appeared the driver of the Corolla didn’t have control of the vehicle and was swerving.

Another witness said they saw a group of teens take off in another vehicle after the crash.

Police say Cruz Beltran was in the back passenger seat of the Corolla at the time of the crash. The complaint says a woman administered CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes after the first 911 call.

Pecore turned herself in the next day.

“She acknowledged that she was driving the vehicle at a rate of speed higher than the posted speed limit when the crash occurred,” said Lt. Brad Strouf, Green Bay Police. “After the crash, she did not have a lot of recollection of anything beyond that point.”

Pecore told police she and her friends were driving around that Sunday. The girl said she thought she could beat a yellow light at the intersection.

Pecore is being held on a $100,000 bond at a juvenile facility in Marathon County.

