STILL CLOUDY... SOME FLAKES... AND TURNING BLUSTERY

While we can’t rule out a couple peeks of daybreak sun, your Thursday is going to be another overcast day. Seven of the first eleven days of this month have been cloudy. Expect more gloomy skies, with a chance of flurries or light snow showers through tonight. It’s possible some spots could see a thin coating on grassy surfaces, but most folks will not see any snow accumulation.

You’ll also notice a blustery north wind picking up this afternoon. That breeze is developing in response to a storm system passing well south of us. Our winds will stay strong through tomorrow, then settle down Friday evening.

Friday will be a colder day with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We’re also expecting sunshine to gradually return to the area... Enjoy it while it lasts, because we’ll see more clouds at times this weekend. Our temperatures will also be rising again. Look for highs to reach the lower 40s on Sunday and Monday.

Wet weather returns to northeast Wisconsin early next week... But it looks like mainly rain. Temperatures will be too mild for any meaningful snow. We might see some accumulating snow in about a week, but it’s too far away at this point to be certain.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: N 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. Turning blustery. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. Chills in the teens. LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Blustery again. More clouds at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Not as breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 36

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Still mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Maybe a slushy mix NORTH? HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly colder. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.