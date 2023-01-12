SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT... A FEW FLAKES THURSDAY

Untreated roads could be icy again tonight with areas of fog and drizzle and temperatures hovering in the lower half of the 30s. Skies will stay cloudy Thursday with a brisk north wind of 10-15 mph. As a stronger storm system passes to our south Thursday, some spotty light snow is possible for the afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Friday is likely the coolest day of the next seven with highs close to 30 degrees. We’ll begin the day cloudy, but skies should start to clear up late. As the wind turns to the south over the weekend, temperatures will rise again. Highs Saturday are back in the mid 30s with lower 40s possible on Sunday. The could be some early sunshine Saturday morning, but clouds will increase through the day with mostly cloudy conditions Sunday.

Another big storm system will head in our direction early in the new work week. Temperatures will be mild enough that much of what falls will be rain... although there could be some mix across far northern Wisconsin late Monday. Any lingering mix ends Tuesday and the afternoon hours and Wednesday should be quiet. Another system could approach late Wednesday, and for now, it appears that system could bring a round of accumulating snow. Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N 10-15 MPH

FRIDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Overcast again. A few flakes. Patchy freezing fog possible. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light afternoon snow possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Early clouds with some late sun. Blustery again. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Starting with some sun, then clouds return. HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Fog possible. Late mix NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain-mix early. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued mild. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.