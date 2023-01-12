Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting

Shawano Police squad car outside the scene of Saturday's officer-involved shooting
Shawano Police squad car outside the scene of Saturday's officer-involved shooting
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a police shooting in November.

The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA will decide whether charges will be filed in the case.

The shooting happened Nov. 19 in the 900 block of Lafayette Street in Shawano.

Authorities say they were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.

One officer discharged their weapon, striking the person holding the shotgun; authorities immediately started lifesaving measures and the individual was transported to a nearby hospital where they died.

No police were injured during the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
Police lights generic
Oshkosh police break up fight at Merrill Middle School
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Police cars are shown near the scene. The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her...
Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup

Latest News

January 12 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some flakes possible
Macht Village Programs fire
WATCH: Fire engulfs building in Lawrence
Crews battle a building fire in Brown County. Jan. 12, 2023
Crews battling fire at building for children with emotional problems
Sienna Pecor appears at a Brown County court hearing via video conference from a Marathon...
Teen charged in high-speed fatal crash asks for case to be dismissed