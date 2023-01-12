Outagamie County accepts opioid settlement money

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Board of Supervisors approved accepting money from nationwide settlements over prescription opioid abuses.

The total payments received in 2022 from the opioid settlements amount to more than $860,000, and over the next 18 years, the county is expected to receive more than $5 million from a national pot of $26 billion.

An opioid remediation fund has been created to boost intervention, treatment, education and recovery services related to opioid addiction.

The county reported 26 opioid-related deaths last year, but dozens of autopsy reports are still pending.

