Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night.

Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain.

At about 8:45 p.m., a bus slid off the road and onto its side in foggy and icy conditions in Waushara County.

Two students were taken to a hospital with “non-trauma injuries” and listed in stable condition.

Other students, the bus driver, and the chaperone suffered minor injuries.

The bus was carrying 22 students.

“All of the families of the students were immediately contacted. The District coordinated with Kobussen Buses and another bus was dispatched to the scene to transport the students home. The students involved in the accident were able to wait on the other bus,” reads a statement from the district.

Two buses were used during the trip.

“Thank you to our staff chaperones for their efforts in keeping the students safe and calm in a challenging situation. We also appreciate the quick response of the emergency personnel on the scene,” reads a statement from the district.

Nordic Mountain is located in Wild Rose.

