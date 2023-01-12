Macht Village fire leaves families waiting for news

Thursday's fire creates a major hole in the lives of families using the program for children with severe emotional and behavioral issues
By Scott Koral
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire at Macht Village Programs leaves a major hole in the lives of families who use its services to help their children with severe emotional and behavioral issues.

No one was inside the building along Interstate 41 in the Town of Lawrence when the fire was reported by passing drivers around 6:30 a.m. Thursday (see related story).

Kayla Valdez’s 15-year-old son, Mitchell, has used Macht Village’s services since 2nd grade. She says MVP has transformed him from a student who lashed out to one who can now go to regular school on a part-time basis.

Mitchell is on the autism spectrum and can sometimes struggle with communicating when he’s frustrated. MVP created a one-on-one program to help him focus on channeling his frustration and creating positive outcomes for him.

He’s now attending West De Pere High School part-time as a freshman.

He still has his days of struggle, even recently. His parents thought he could benefit from a little more time at Macht Village.

“We were literally just having this conversation last night, my husband and I. That, ‘OK. It’s probably this time that we need to come together as a group, and say, ‘You know what? It’s best that he goes to Macht Village for two weeks.’ And then this happened. We’re like, ‘Whoa!’ So, this just really rocked our foundation today,” Valdez said.

Valdez said she believes MVP will be back in business sooner rather than later.

That sentiment was echoed to us by Mitchell’s counselor at MVP, Ben Hagel.

We reached out to leaders at MVP to see what’s next for the business and the families they serve. We have yet to receive an official statement on how they plan to move forward.

