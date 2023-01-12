Heavy smoke coming from Brown County commercial building fire

Scene of a fire off I-41 southbound.
Scene of a fire off I-41 southbound.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large amount of smoke from a commercial building fire can be seen on I-41 southbound in Brown County.

A Department of Transportation traffic camera shows thick smoke just south of County Road S.

Traffic on I-41 is slow in both directions.

Brown County dispatchers say the Mid Valley Drive frontage road is closed between Golden Glow and Freedom Roads.

Officials confirm that this is a fire at a large commercial building, but they did not identify the business.

Action 2 News has a crew headed to the scene and will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
Police lights generic
Oshkosh police break up fight at Merrill Middle School
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Police cars are shown near the scene. The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her...
Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup

Latest News

Sienna Pecor appears at a Brown County court hearing via video conference from a Marathon...
Teen charged in high-speed fatal crash due in court Thursday
Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted...
Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer
January 12 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow flakes
School Bus Crash
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip