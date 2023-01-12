Heavy smoke coming from Brown County commercial building fire

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large amount of smoke from a commercial building fire can be seen on I-41 southbound in Brown County.

A Department of Transportation traffic camera shows thick smoke just south of County Road S.

Traffic on I-41 is slow in both directions.

UPDATE: Brown Co. officials tell me a large commercial building is on fire on frontage road on west side of I-41 just south of Cty. S (Freedom exit). They didn't know the business name or whether anyone was inside. Frontage road is closed between Golden Glow and Freedom Roads. pic.twitter.com/7kXfUsBM0z — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 12, 2023

Brown County dispatchers say the Mid Valley Drive frontage road is closed between Golden Glow and Freedom Roads.

Officials confirm that this is a fire at a large commercial building, but they did not identify the business.

