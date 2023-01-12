Heavy smoke coming from Brown County commercial building fire
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large amount of smoke from a commercial building fire can be seen on I-41 southbound in Brown County.
A Department of Transportation traffic camera shows thick smoke just south of County Road S.
Traffic on I-41 is slow in both directions.
Brown County dispatchers say the Mid Valley Drive frontage road is closed between Golden Glow and Freedom Roads.
Officials confirm that this is a fire at a large commercial building, but they did not identify the business.
Action 2 News has a crew headed to the scene and will keep you updated.
