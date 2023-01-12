Green Bay schools task force meets with consultant on 10-year plan

The task force as picking up the ball to develop a 10-year plan for the school district
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, a community task force created to give its input on the future of Green Bay schools met with the consultant who created a 10-year plan.

As we reported this week, that plan comes with a number of building improvements and also the possibility of closing MacArthur Elementary School. The changes come from an expected decreasing enrollment and continued issues with maintaining the MacArthur school building.

“We’ve gathered a lot of data about Green Bay public schools. The school district has worked really well with us. But we really want the community involved. We want to educate them on what is happening, the condition of the buildings and what some of the needs are, and then have them really spend a lot of time going through that in the upcoming months,” Chuck Holden, facilitator for ATSR Architecture, said.

School officials first heard the plan on Monday.

Holden said he expects to get into the discussion more over the next couple of months.

The school board isn’t expected to vote on any plan until May, and any changes aren’t expected to happen before the 2024-25 school year.

