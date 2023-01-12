Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers officially declared Thursday that he will be banning TikTok and some software from other technology companies on state-issued devices.

The governor made the announcement on Twitter, noting that he consulted with experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity and counterintelligence in making the decision to issue an executive order.

“In the digital age, defending our state’s technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy have to be a top priority for us as a state,” said Gov. Evers.

Evers contended that issuing the order will ensure the state is vigilant in monitoring these technologies that he said could pose a security risk, while listening to the advice of experts in cybersecurity.

BREAKING: I just signed an executive order banning TikTok and other potential cybersecurity-threatening technologies on state-issued devices. Defending our state's technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will continue to be a top priority. pic.twitter.com/JR6tM4iLyI — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 12, 2023

The order explains that the University of Wisconsin System does not have to follow the ban, as the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology does not have the legal authority to order it to do so. The Wisconsin Departments of Justice and Public Instrution also have control and management of information technology systems.

The order also doesn’t apply to the judicial or legislative branches of government, according to the order.

The governor listed the following vendors and/or software as being prohibited from being used on state-issued devices:

TikTok

Huawei Technologies

ZTE Corp

Hytera Communications Corporation

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company

Dashua Technology Company

Tencent Holdings, including but not limited to: Tencent QQ QQ Wallet WeChat

Alibaba products, including but not limited to: AliPay

Kaspersky Lab

The order states that Gov. Tony Evers has never had or used an official TikTok account, nor has an account on his behalf been made or managed on a state-issued device. Evers does have a verified account for his campaign for governor.

Evers noted in the order that TikTok has more than 94 million users in the United States as of 2022.

A spokesperson with the Governor’s Office confirmed last week that he would be issuing an executive order for the ban. Evers had previously said that the number of people who use TikTok on their state devices was small and that his administration was taking the issue seriously.

