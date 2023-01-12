Give BIG Green Bay gets bigger with $500K match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-hour fundraising drive for local non-profits, known as Give BIG Green Bay, could be a lot bigger in its 6th year.

This year, Give BIG Green Bay will have a pool of $500,000 to match donations that come in during the fundraiser. The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announced a $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation triggered a boost from other community donors.

Give BIG Green Bay starts at noon on Tuesday, February 21, and continues until noon on Wednesday, February 22. Last year’s drive raised almost $2.5 million from 4,391 donors. It’s raised almost $8 million for non-profits in its first 5 years.

The 45 non-profits that will receive funds from this year’s Give BIG Green Bay will be announced next week.

