Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has again denied an involuntary intoxication defense for a man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer.

Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.

On Wednesday, Fuhrman appeared in Winnebago County Court for a pre-trial hearing. The court denied his second motion for admitting an involuntary intoxication defense.

An involuntary intoxication defense is when a defendant claims they were involuntarily under the influence while committing a crime and incapable of understanding the charges against them.

Fuhrman’s trial is still scheduled to begin on Jan. 23. The case has been in court for years due to multiple motions filed by the defense. In 2021, Fuhrman entered a plea of Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity, which triggers the requirement for a mental competency examination. The defense later withdrew that plea and attempted to get the involuntary intoxication defense. The defense has also requested and been denied a change of venue for the trial.

Prosecutors allege Fuhrman stabbed Officer Wissink repeatedly with a barbecue fork in Wissink’s office at the high school in December 2019. Fuhrman told investigators he didn’t want to kill the officer but wanted his gun, but he also said he thought Wissink would pass out or bleed out within seconds. Wissink fought back and shot and wounded Fuhrman.

According to a criminal complaint, Fuhrman told police that he waited for Officer Wissink to be alone in his office that morning before the stabbing.

“Fuhrman stated that when Officer Wissink turned to face his computer screen he pulled the weapon out from the waistband of his pants and stabbed Officer Wissink in the neck. Fuhrman stated that this kept going and going. Fuhrman stated that he wanted Officer Wissink facing away from him because he did not want Officer Wissink to ‘see it coming,’” reads the criminal complaint.

Furhman is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

