Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bench warrant has been issued for a former Shawano County campground owner who failed to show up for court Thursday.

Ann Retzlaff was due to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing. Online court records show she was not in court, but her attorney was there. A nationwide bench warrant was authorized by the court. That authorizes law enforcement to arrest her for not obeying court orders.

Retzlaff, the former owner of Annie’s Campground in Gresham, is facing multiple charges stemming from a six-mile chase with deputies through Shawano and Menominee Counties.

She’s also been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to abide by court orders.

Retzlaff has argued that she is a sovereign citizen and not under the jurisdiction of law enforcement and avoided court hearings for months until bench warrants were issued for her arrest.

A criminal complaint says on May 15, 2021, a Shawano County deputy joined the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a vehicle when it crossed into Shawano County on Highway 47. Four squads were involved in the pursuit. Retzlaff drove over two sets of stop spikes but continued driving on four flattening tires until she stopped on Highway 29.

When she was ordered to get out of her truck, Retzlaff said she did nothing wrong, and claimed she was a “sovereign citizen” who was not obligated to get out. When officers tried to jimmy the passenger door open, Retzlaff drove off.

She was stopped again at a roadblock. This time, a lieutenant broke the driver’s window with his baton and Retzlaff was handcuffed and arrested. She was treated at a hospital for cuts from the broken glass.

She told the officers that they didn’t know the Constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

Retzlaff avoided court hearings for months. She had bench warrants issued for her arrest in October and again in November.

In August, a judge approved the sale of Annie’s Campground. A had a lien on all assets of the campground, which owed the bank $1.5 million.

Last May, Retzlaff filed federal lawsuits against the deputies in the chase, claiming she “did nothing wrong” and that deputies made up “a bogus charge.”

The FBI describes the Sovereign Citizen Movement as “extremist” and lists the movement as “domestic terrorism.” Followers believe they are separate or “sovereign” from the United States.

“They clog up the court system with frivolous lawsuits and liens against public officials to harass them. And they use fake money orders, personal checks, and the like at government agencies, banks, and businesses,” reads a statement from the FBI.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.