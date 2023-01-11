Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (file image)(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel.

Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.”

Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.

