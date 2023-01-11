WATCHING FOR SLICK ROADS WEDNESDAY MORNING

Areas of fog, drizzle, and freezing fog will continue across northeast Wisconsin tonight. Where temperatures are below 32°, north/west of the Fox Cities for much of the night, icy roads could develop. During the pre-dawn hours, a steadier mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow will approach. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s area-wide as that activity arrives and some slick roads can be expected for the morning commute.

The steadier mix will end by the early afternoon with just a few lingering flakes north. Temperatures for central and eastern Wisconsin will rise into the upper half of the 30s, but lower 30s are anticipated across the Northwoods and travel issues may persist there. The clouds continue at night and lows will settle to around 30 degrees. We’ll see overcast skies again on Thursday as a stronger storm system passes well to our southeast. Northerly winds could gust to 25 mph on Thursday and occasional light snow will be possible with little to no accumulation.

We may start to see some late day sunshine on Friday, and that will likely be the “coolest” day of the week with a high around 30 degrees... that is still 5° above average for mid-January. Any sun should disappear behind the clouds once again on Saturday, but temperatures will begin to turn back around. Highs will be in the lower half of the 30s Saturday and closer to 40° Sunday. Another storm system looks to impact the area early next week, but given the mild temperatures it likely comes in as mostly a rain event.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds and fog. Drizzle or flakes. Icy spots late. LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Early wintry mix... lingering PM flakes. Overcast again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A spotty wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit colder and still blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then turning cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Late mix NORTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery with lingering flakes. HIGH: 38

