As warm weather persists, Wisconsin DNR urges snowmobilers to use extra caution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Melting snow and ice are creating potentially dangerous conditions for snowmobile operators. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds all drivers to be on the lookout for thin ice and locally extreme unsafe conditions.

“With these unusually mild temps and International Snowmobile Safety Week coming up Jan. 14-22, we urge snowmobilers to be extra careful when driving on ice,” said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-highway Vehicle Administrator. “Remember that no ice is ever completely safe, and that even areas that seem thick and covered with snow may be hiding patches of black ice that could break apart under the weight of the machine and riders.”

The DNR published a list of ice safety reminders drivers should go through before heading out:

Contact local sport shops to ask about ice conditions on the lake or river you want to cross.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat should you fall through the ice and to help retain body heat.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.

Slow down when traveling at night.

Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice.

Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.