Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more about the prehistoric fish.(WALA)
By Matt Barrentine and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A fish considered a living fossil washed ashore in Mobile Bay this weekend.

“When I was coming back from the pier, I noticed something in the water. It was large and upside-down. Floating upside-down,” said May, who did not disclose her last name.

May is a science teacher and knew she had found something rare.

The teacher suspected she had found a sturgeon and called a friend at the University of Southern Mississippi to confirm.

“I called him, and I sent him a picture, and I said, ‘Is this a sturgeon?’ And he said it absolutely is,” May said.

The teacher measured the fish, took pictures and officially reported the finding to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration by email.

Gulf sturgeons have been around for at least 200 million years and can live up to 50 years, WALA reported. They can grow up to 9 feet long and weigh up to 50 pounds.

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more about the prehistoric fish.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Thomas Owens and Amanda West
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

Latest News

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden surgery on lesion ‘proceeding well’
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here's why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Several train passengers and a border police officer were among those wounded in the knife...
6 stabbed in Paris train station; attacker shot by police