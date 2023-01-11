Some local flights delayed due to FAA computer outage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Travelers should check local airport flight information due to delays across the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered all domestic departing flights grounded until 8 a.m. CT due to a computer outage.

Green Bay Austin Straubel shows several flights delayed on arrival and departure. CLICK HERE for updates.

Early this morning the NOTAM safety system for the FAA began having issues. The #FAA is working on the issue. While we wait for flights to resume you can check https://t.co/e3EuJriiPy for updates on your flight or visit your airline website or app for delay/cancellations. pic.twitter.com/87h8ab2pWj — Green Bay Airport (@GRBairport) January 11, 2023

Appleton International Airport shows arrivals on time, but at least one departure is delayed.

Fox World Travel says it will help its clients impacted by the flight delays.

The #FAA system that sends out real-time flight information to airline pilots is currently suffering a nationwide outage.

If you are a Fox client on an impacted flight, we are here to help! Following FAA system repair, our advisors will help resolve your impacted travel. — Fox World Travel (@foxworldtravel) January 11, 2023

At about 6 a.m., the FAA announced that it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. About 45 minutes later, the agency ordered airlines to pause all domestic departing flights to pause departures until 8 a.m. CT.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

The FAA says all flights in the air are safe to land.

“Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight,” reads a statement from the agency.

All flights currently in the sky are safe to land. Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The White House says there’s no indication that the outage was caused by a cyber attack.

“The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” says Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

