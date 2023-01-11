Some local flights delayed due to FAA computer outage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Travelers should check local airport flight information due to delays across the country.
The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered all domestic departing flights grounded until 8 a.m. CT due to a computer outage.
Green Bay Austin Straubel shows several flights delayed on arrival and departure. CLICK HERE for updates.
Appleton International Airport shows arrivals on time, but at least one departure is delayed.
Fox World Travel says it will help its clients impacted by the flight delays.
At about 6 a.m., the FAA announced that it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. About 45 minutes later, the agency ordered airlines to pause all domestic departing flights to pause departures until 8 a.m. CT.
The FAA says all flights in the air are safe to land.
“Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight,” reads a statement from the agency.
The White House says there’s no indication that the outage was caused by a cyber attack.
“The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” says Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
