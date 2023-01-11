Roads very icy in some areas Wednesday morning

A map of icy road conditions on January 11, 2023
A map of icy road conditions on January 11, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Roads are ice-covered and slippery south and west of Green Bay Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin 511 traffic map shows some highways in red, meaning ice-covered. Some highways to the north are listed as snow-covered.

CLICK HERE for up-to-date road conditions in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that Highway 21 at County Z was closed in both directions due to a crash in the Wautoma area.

“Use caution driving, all roads are ice covered. Outside of town portions of Hwy 21, Hwy 73, and Hwy 39 are blocked with multiple accidents. City salt crews are out,” reads a statement from Wautoma Police.

Police in Manawa urged drivers to be careful due to several crashes.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office warned of slick roads and multiple crashes.

Several schools are closed or delayed Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the full list.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

