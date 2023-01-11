Roads very icy in some areas Wednesday morning

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Roads are ice-covered and slippery south and west of Green Bay Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin 511 traffic map shows some highways in red, meaning ice-covered. Some highways to the north are listed as snow-covered.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: DOT is listing more highways as ice-covered, including I-41 in Winnebago County, 55 south of Kaukauna and 32 in Calumet County. Please slow down. pic.twitter.com/ZH9wJeUx5I — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 11, 2023

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that Highway 21 at County Z was closed in both directions due to a crash in the Wautoma area.

“Use caution driving, all roads are ice covered. Outside of town portions of Hwy 21, Hwy 73, and Hwy 39 are blocked with multiple accidents. City salt crews are out,” reads a statement from Wautoma Police.

Police in Manawa urged drivers to be careful due to several crashes.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office warned of slick roads and multiple crashes.

Roads are BAD in waupaca county. I was heading to work and turned back. Never made it to HWY 10. Starting, stopping, and turning very difficult. — Peter Merkin (@merkin_peter) January 11, 2023

