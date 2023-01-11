Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on the east side of Green Bay.

Officers say a 17-year-old Green Bay boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Radisson Street. They found the victim there.

“We do not believe that this was a random incident. Initial reports indicate that it had stemmed from a prior disagreement between the two parties involved,” police say.

Officers did not release the name of the suspect or victim.

There was no description of the suspect.

If you have information, call police at (920) 448-3200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or visit www.432stop.com.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Thomas Owens and Amanda West
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

Latest News

January 11 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Icy morning
Plane outside Austin Straubel
WATCH: Austin Straubel resuming flights after computer outage
Plane outside Austin Straubel
Some local flights delayed after FAA computer outage
A map of icy road conditions on January 11, 2023
Roads very slippery in some areas Wednesday morning