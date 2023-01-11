Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on the east side of Green Bay.

Officers say a 17-year-old Green Bay boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Radisson Street. They found the victim there.

“We do not believe that this was a random incident. Initial reports indicate that it had stemmed from a prior disagreement between the two parties involved,” police say.

Officers did not release the name of the suspect or victim.

There was no description of the suspect.

If you have information, call police at (920) 448-3200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or visit www.432stop.com.

