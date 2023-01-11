Part of Oshkosh to experience water outage Wednesday during valve replacement

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Oshkosh residents will be without water Wednesday afternoon due to a valve replacement.

The outage will be in the area west of Highway 45 between West Snell Road and Ryf Road (County Road T).

The outage is scheduled between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The city says a valve that controls the water service to the area will be replaced.

“The valve installation will take place at the Sterns Drive and West Snell Road intersection which is currently closed for construction,” reads a statement from the city.

Officials expect the repair to take up to five hours.

