Part of Oshkosh to experience water outage Wednesday during valve replacement

Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city...
Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city and county sides. What officials found was residents running their water overnight in an effort to prevent pipes from freezing due to this weekends frigid temperatures.(WJHG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Oshkosh residents will be without water Wednesday afternoon due to a valve replacement.

The outage will be in the area west of Highway 45 between West Snell Road and Ryf Road (County Road T).

The outage is scheduled between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The city says a valve that controls the water service to the area will be replaced.

“The valve installation will take place at the Sterns Drive and West Snell Road intersection which is currently closed for construction,” reads a statement from the city.

Officials expect the repair to take up to five hours.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Thomas Owens and Amanda West
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

Latest News

Generic police lights
Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side
January 11 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Icy morning
Plane outside Austin Straubel
WATCH: Austin Straubel resuming flights after computer outage
Plane outside Austin Straubel
Some local flights delayed after FAA computer outage