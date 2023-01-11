Oshkosh police break up fight at Merrill Middle School

Earlier physical altercation reported
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. A fight

On Wednesday, there was a fight between two students. Family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school at about 2:15 and created another disturbance. School staff and the school resource officer told them they needed to leave, and they refused to do so.

The officer called for emergency assistance and multiple Oshkosh police officers responded, and the individuals created a physical disturbance with school staff and officers.

Several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.

Police say there were no weapons involved.

Merrill Middle School went into a hold for students’ safety until the incident was resolved.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 911 (if an emergency) or (920) 236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

