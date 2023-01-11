Nitschke Bridge in Green Bay will be closed for six hours on Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13. In addition, Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

The recommended detour routes via Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. All closures, detours, and work operations are subject to change. Motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

More information is available with the Public Works Department at (920) 448-3100

