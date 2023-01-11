Menominee Mich. students could return to high school next week

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - High school students in the Menominee, Michigan, school district are still not back in their classrooms after months of virtual learning.

Last summer, the second floor of the building flooded during construction. At that point, workers discovered the ceiling tiles contained asbestos. An environmental team then suggested all of the tiles on the second floor needed to be replaced. That job has taken months, seeing several setbacks.

The most recent letter sent to families, dated December 29, says school officials are seeing “some light at the end of the tunnel.” The message says high school students could return to classrooms next week, following the Martin Luther King holiday.

The school board has a Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday night, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Blesch Intermediate School library. The agenda includes action on finance options for the asbestos cleanup, while an update on the high school is listed as a non-action item. There will be a public comment period for the agenda items.

