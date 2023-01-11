INTERVIEW: Wisconsin company’s bomb-sniffing drones get Ukraine’s attention

The company spun off from University of Wisconsin-Madison research
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin company is being looked at as a possible game changer in Ukraine -- and it hasn’t even built its product yet.

Madison-based Clandestine Materials Detection Inc. has developed a patented method to detect unexploded ordnance using a drone that can fly continuously, thus keeping people -- and bomb-sniffing dogs -- safe. The company was spun off from research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Ukrainian government is extremely interested in this technology, and others will probably follow suit.

We were joined by CEO Dennis Hall to explain the level of interest from Ukraine, where some areas have thousands of landmines set to be triggered by vehicles, farm equipment, or footsteps. We also asked what other governments are interested in the technology, given that there are an estimated 110 million landmines buried in 30 countries, according to the global humanitarian organization Minesweepers. And most importantly, we asked, how much more work -- and capital -- is needed before the company starts filling orders?

