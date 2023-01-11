INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac launches Narcan leave-behind program

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue announced the Narcan Leave-Behind program
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac is the latest community in Wisconsin to start a program to combat opioid overdoses.

Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue announced Tuesday they’re starting a Narcan leave-behind program within the city. The program is aimed at making Narcan more accessible -- a nasal spray which, if administered quickly, helps counter the effects of a drug overdose until a person can receive emergency medical care.

According to the state health department, Fond du Lac County had 55 emergency room visits and 19 deaths as a result of drug overdoses in 2021.

Garth Schumacher, assisting fire chief of emergency medical services with Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, talked with us on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how the program is being implemented and about the opioid epidemic in the Fond du Lac community.

