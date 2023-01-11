FREEZING DRIZZLE WRAPS UP TONIGHT, ISOLATED SNOWFLAKES POSSIBLE TOMORROW NIGHT

Light freezing rain and some mixed precipitation continues to effect some parts of northeast Wisconsin. Untreated roads may be icy this afternoon, especially the side and secondary streets. Drivers should allow for extra time and plenty of following distance as the freezing rain falls. Be careful walking on sidewalks and in parking lots, where a thin glaze may be underneath your feet. The icy precipitation will wrap up by mid to late afternoon.

Skies will continue to be cloudy tonight with relatively mild temperatures in the lower 30s.

As a stronger storm system passes to our south late in the work week, our winds will pick up. Thursday and Friday will have blustery north winds, causing our temperatures to trend downward. There are also chances of isolated snowflakes to form Thursday night as winds will come off of Lake Superior. With the conditions relatively favorable for precipitation, the winds could create enough upward force to create the snowflakes. Little to no accumulation is expected. But the wind turns to the south again over the weekend, which will cause another warm-up. By the end of Sunday, we’ll have high temperatures near 40 degrees. That’s about 15 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of January.

If you’re looking for snow, the outlook doesn’t look good... We may not see any accumulating snow until the end of next week. Until then, look for more mild weather and more melting snow piles.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NE 0-5 MPH

THURSDAY: N 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Morning icy rain or a wintry mix. More clouds and fog. Mild for January. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Overcast again. A few flakes. Patchy freezing fog possible. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A few afternoon snowflakes possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Clouds and some sun. Blustery again. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Turning milder again. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Fog possible. HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.