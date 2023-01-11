Findings of Kewaunee County well water study released in meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in Kewaunee county are concerned over the conditions of their drinking water. A meeting just getting underway will reveal well test results in areas of concern.

Officials in Kewaunee county are expected to reveal the results of recent well testing -- especially in the Village of Casco.

In response, an additional, more targeted round of well water testing began in October. Today, the Kewaunee county land and water conservation department begins informing people about the results.

The Wisconsin department of health services warn those who drink water with any amount of nitrate over ten parts per million, may experience health issues.

“We’re also finding new areas of concern in the village of Casco,” says Davina Bonness, the County Conservationalist for the Department of Land and Water Conservation. “When you’re testing one or two wells in a year, you’re not going to see the extent of contamination, but now in this last round, we made it a point to target Casco very heavy.”

Tonight’s meeting not only covers affected wells in the area-- but also possible solutions for contaminated wells. The D.N.D recommends people with private wells to test their water at least once a year. A coastal management grant is funding free tests for eligible landowners.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.