Findings of Kewaunee County well water study released in meeting

Findings from a water test that began in October
Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city...
Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city and county sides. What officials found was residents running their water overnight in an effort to prevent pipes from freezing due to this weekends frigid temperatures.(WJHG)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in Kewaunee county are concerned over the conditions of their drinking water. A meeting just getting underway will reveal well test results in areas of concern.

Officials in Kewaunee county are expected to reveal the results of recent well testing -- especially in the Village of Casco.

In response, an additional, more targeted round of well water testing began in October. Today, the Kewaunee county land and water conservation department begins informing people about the results.

The Wisconsin department of health services warn those who drink water with any amount of nitrate over ten parts per million, may experience health issues.

“We’re also finding new areas of concern in the village of Casco,” says Davina Bonness, the County Conservationalist for the Department of Land and Water Conservation. “When you’re testing one or two wells in a year, you’re not going to see the extent of contamination, but now in this last round, we made it a point to target Casco very heavy.”

Tonight’s meeting not only covers affected wells in the area-- but also possible solutions for contaminated wells. The D.N.D recommends people with private wells to test their water at least once a year. A coastal management grant is funding free tests for eligible landowners.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Thomas Owens and Amanda West
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

Latest News

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (file image)
Wisconsin elections commissioner blasted for voting comments
FAA trouble also in the Valley
FAA trouble also in the Valley
Travelers at Green Bay Airport are trying to deal with delays
Travelers at Green Bay Airport are trying to deal with delays
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin passes 14,000 COVID-19 deaths