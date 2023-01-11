Widespread flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

Flights across the nation have been affected by a computer system outage.
Flights across the nation have been affected by a computer system outage.(Source: Gray News)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Just before 7 a.m. Eastern, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast.

The agency said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

The Notice to Air Missions System used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

_______

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Thomas Owens and Amanda West
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Judge allows Steven Avery to respond to state in evidentiary hearing fight
Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions...
Cardinal Pell's legacy tarnished by child sex abuse scandal