Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Thomas Owens and Amanda West
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
January 11 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Icy morning
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault
Plane outside Austin Straubel
WATCH: Austin Straubel resuming flights after computer outage