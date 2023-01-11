A BOUT OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING

Heads-up, light freezing rain and some mixed precipitation is making its way through northeast Wisconsin. Untreated roads may be icy this morning, especially the side and secondary streets. Drivers should allow for extra time and plenty of following distance as the freezing rain falls. Be careful walking on sidewalks and in parking lots, where a thin glaze may be underneath your feet. We’re expecting any icy precipitation to wrap up as we head into the midday hours.

Skies will be cloudy again today, with only a CHANCE of some peeks of late day sun. Otherwise, our mild mid-January weather continues with highs in the upper-half of the 30s.

As a stronger storm system passes to our south late in the work week, our winds will pick up. Tomorrow and Friday will have blustery north winds, causing our temperatures to trend downward. But the wind turns to the south again over the weekend, which will cause another warm-up. By the end of Sunday, we’ll have high temperatures near 40 degrees. That’s about 15 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of January.

If you’re looking for snow, the outlook doesn’t look good... We may not see any accumulating snow until the end of next week. Until then, look for more mild weather and more melting snow piles.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NE 1-5 MPH

THURSDAY: N 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Morning icy rain or a wintry mix. More clouds and fog. Mild for January. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Overcast again. A few flakes. Patchy freezing fog possible. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Clouds and some sun. Blustery again. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Turning milder again. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Fog possible. HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Maybe a slushy mix NORTHWEST? HIGH: 39

