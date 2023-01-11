3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The trouble with gas stoves

Gas stoves recently made headlines with a government agency considering banning their sale. Brad Spakowitz looks at the reasons why.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gas stoves made headlines again this week when it was reported the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering banning them.

Brad Spakowitz has talks about gas stoves before and their impact on the environment.

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, he looks at more of the reasons for replacing gas stoves and why Uncle Sam wants you to switch to electric (but don’t go looking for the rebate yet -- it’s going to take time for the federal money to reach the states, which then have to figure out how to put it in your wallet).

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Thomas Owens and Amanda West
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

Latest News

Opioids
Outagamie County accepts opioid settlement money
Brad Spakowitz discusses the trouble with gas stoves and why Uncle Sam is encouraging people to...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The problem with gas stoves
Narcan nasal spray
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac launches Narcan leave-behind program
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue ambulance
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac making Narcan more available