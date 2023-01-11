3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The trouble with gas stoves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gas stoves made headlines again this week when it was reported the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering banning them.

Brad Spakowitz has talks about gas stoves before and their impact on the environment.

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, he looks at more of the reasons for replacing gas stoves and why Uncle Sam wants you to switch to electric (but don’t go looking for the rebate yet -- it’s going to take time for the federal money to reach the states, which then have to figure out how to put it in your wallet).

