“WHIMPY” WINTER WEATHER THROUGH THE MIDWEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Areas of fog and freezing fog formed across northeast Wisconsin this morning. Visibility has been poor from the Fox Valley and west into central Wisconsin. It’s going to stay gloomy this afternoon with plenty of clouds and lingering fog. At times, you may notice some mist, drizzle or some snowflakes. This gentle precipitation will be “on and off” through the midweek, as a couple weak disturbances move through the region. For many, this will be just nuisance precipitation that isn’t going to add to our current snowpack.

Despite the lack of sunshine, temperatures are rather mild for the middle of January. Look for highs mainly in the upper 30s today and tomorrow. Even though it’s going to turn colder and blustery late in the week, our temperatures will be milder than normal through the upcoming weekend.

We’re locked into a “whimpy” winter weather pattern for a while... Powerful storms crashing into the Pacific Coast, are following the main storm track through the southern United States. Meanwhile, the arctic air that often invades Wisconsin this time of year, is bottled up in Canada. That leaves us with milder than normal weather, with no major winter storms in sight.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: E/SE 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/NE 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Clouds and areas of fog. Drizzle, mist or flakes possible. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Clouds and fog. Drizzle or flakes. Icy spots late. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes or a wintry mix. Overcast again. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A spotty wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. A bit colder and still blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then turning cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Maybe a wintry mix NORTHWEST? HIGH: 39

