‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County’s Identify People if needed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old green bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. While she went out drinking, her son was found wandering downtown. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.

Now police are encouraging people to fill out a brown county special needs alert form for their loved ones. The system was created in 2018 to protect those with special needs in the community and the safety of first-responders who may care for them.

The form includes space to enter a physical description, emergency contacts, medical diagnosis, preferred communication method, and other relevant information about the person.

“We have several people in our community that have special needs, namely my son, he’s autistic,” says Katie Hendrickson, the Lead Telecom at the Brown County 9-1-1 Dispatch. “So there are some things I wanted people to know about him. If somebody had to come to my house, if his brother wasn’t there, if his dad wasn’t there, if it was just me and him and I wasn’t able to help him.”

A link to fill out the form is available on the official Brown County Website.

