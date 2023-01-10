Small plane from Wisconsin lands on Chicago-area tollway

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane with just a pilot aboard has made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway.

No injuries were reported in the landing near Bolingbrook, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say the Beechcraft Bonanza touched down on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 without striking any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground. But it did cause traffic to back up just before the afternoon rush hour.

An aircraft tracking website says the plane was headed at the time from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Downers Grove, Illinois. The Bolingbrook Fire Department said on its Facebook page the plane experienced engine failure.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
stethoscope
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Jordan Leavy-Carter (right) appears in Brown County court to enter pleas to charges stemming...
Leavy-Carter pleads not guilty to charges from 5-year-old’s shooting death
In this NASA false-color image, the blue and purple shows the hole in Earth's protective ozone...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ozone 101
Joe Hermann of the InSideOut Initiative discusses "purpose-driven sports" with WIAA members
Packers, WIAA launch "InSideOut Initiative"
form
‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed
Shoebox found in a 15-year-old girl's bedroom which Green Bay police say contained 775 fentanyl...
Local law enforcement urge parents to talk to children about drug use