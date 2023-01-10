Plume of toxic chemicals in Green Bay traced to Tyco Fire Products by researchers

WATCH: Wisconsin AG announces lawsuit against companies for PFAS contamination
WATCH: Wisconsin AG announces lawsuit against companies for PFAS contamination
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly-released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in the Bay of Green Bay.

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers traced a large plume of the so-called “forever chemicals” back to Tyco Fire Products, a Marinette company previously known for mixing firefighting foam at its facility.

Along with water in the bay, researchers also sampled water from ditches, fields and drains out of concerns over wells being contaminated with PFAS.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says contamination in Marinette and Peshtigo stems from the Tyco fire training site, where fires were set outdoors and doused with foam that made its way into local waterways. The practice was put to an end in 2017.

Christy Remucal, of the U.W.-Madison Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, said, “What we found is the distribution, or the different types of PFAS in drainage ditches leaving Tyco, that was basically the same as we measured in Green Bay, and so that tells us -- as well as some of the individual components we measured -- that tells us these two things are directly linked, that they’re coming from the same place.”

Researchers didn’t test the impact of the PFAS on fish and wildlife. That’s something they hope to do in the future if they can secure grant money for it.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin

Latest News

Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Laundry detergent pods
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bye detergent
Bay of Green Bay
Testing traces PFAS in the Bay to Tyco Products
Homes under construction
Study: Housing shortage will affect Wisconsin workplaces