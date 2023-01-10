Plume of toxic chemicals in Green Bay traced to Tyco Fire Products by researchers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly-released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in the Bay of Green Bay.

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers traced a large plume of the so-called “forever chemicals” back to Tyco Fire Products, a Marinette company previously known for mixing firefighting foam at its facility.

Along with water in the bay, researchers also sampled water from ditches, fields and drains out of concerns over wells being contaminated with PFAS.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says contamination in Marinette and Peshtigo stems from the Tyco fire training site, where fires were set outdoors and doused with foam that made its way into local waterways. The practice was put to an end in 2017.

Christy Remucal, of the U.W.-Madison Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, said, “What we found is the distribution, or the different types of PFAS in drainage ditches leaving Tyco, that was basically the same as we measured in Green Bay, and so that tells us -- as well as some of the individual components we measured -- that tells us these two things are directly linked, that they’re coming from the same place.”

Researchers didn’t test the impact of the PFAS on fish and wildlife. That’s something they hope to do in the future if they can secure grant money for it.

