Packers rookies make impact in 2022, even through growing pains

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Packers are known for draft and develop, but very rarely do you see several rookies making an impact in their first year.

Well LB Quay Walker was name a starter right away. His Bulldog teammate Devonte Wyatt had several meaningful snaps near the end of the season. J.J. Enagbare filled in for Rashan Gary.

On other side of the ball, Zach Tom getting several starts on that offensive line.

Then there’s the receivers. No one can replace Davante Adams, but they were sure as heck going to try. Samouri Toure getting one touchdown, Romeo Doubs three of his own. And the breakout star of the year, Christian Watson finishing with nine total touchdowns. Btu there were certainly growing pains along the way.

“I think I learned something, honestly, every single day throughout this entire season. I think playing at this level is a learning curve in itself,” Watson said. “This game is different at this level for sure. To get to the point I want to get to in my career, I’m just going to have to keep on growing.”

“This might have been one of the craziest years in life that I’ve had to be a part of. There were a lot of ups and downs being a first year guy.,” Doubs said. “Being on the field with 12, with how fast everything it, you have to learn everything. It was tough. I made sure throughout those tough times, I was able to embrace those.”

Doubs and Watson battled several injuries this season. Watson saying one thing he wants to work on for next year is consistency, both on the field and with his health.

