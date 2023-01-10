Ohio driver arrested in northern Wisconsin for 5th OWI

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman from Ohio was arrested in Vilas County on suspicion of their 5th offense of operating a vehicle under the influence Monday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a car in a ditch near County Highway K and 8 O’clock Lane just before 7 p.m. That’s in Manitowish Waters, about 40 miles northwest of Eagle River.

The trooper made contact with the driver and noticed she showed signs of impairment

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Lindsay Floyd, of Brunswick, Ohio, was arrested after refusing a field sobriety test.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin

Latest News

Green Bay Area Public School district offices
MacArthur Elementary could close in Green Bay under 10 year plan
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
WATCH: Wisconsin AG announces lawsuit against companies for PFAS contamination
Plume of toxic chemicals in Green Bay traced to Tyco Fire Products by researchers
Laundry detergent pods
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bye detergent