Man injured in Green Bay shooting charged with murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man who was wounded during a shooting that fatally wounded a 42-year-old and injured another man was charged Tuesday with the older man’s murder.

Jesse Dahl is charged with being party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges have a “repeater” enhancer because of prior crimes.

As we reported last month, police responded to a call of gunshots on Smith Street just after midnight on December 20.

According to the criminal complaint against Dahl, officers found two men in an alley with gunshot wounds -- including a 42-year-old man from Green Bay and a 41-year-old man from Peoria, Illinois, who was shot in the forearm.

Police didn’t reveal until last week that the 42-year-old died from his injuries days later. His name wasn’t made public, at the request of his family.

While police were investigating, they were told Dahl was dropped off at a hospital. He also had gunshot wounds. Police say the vehicle that dropped him off had been stolen.

Dahl spent a few days in the hospital and then was booked in the Brown County Jail.

The complaint says the Illinois man who was shot in the arm said he was walking with his friend -- the man who died -- in an alley behind Smith Street. They were approached by two “white dudes” in their 20s coming out of the house of someone the 42-year-old knew. After a brief conversation which he said he didn’t hear, “They were the ones who shot.”

He saw one of the white men had the 42-year-old by the shirt. “I don’t even see the gun at first but then he, he shot.” He said his friend shot back.

The Illinois man said he ran to the victim, who kept pointing at a bag and his gun. He told police he took everything and ran, assuming it was marijuana, and he didn’t want his friend to be caught with it. He said he didn’t realize right away that he’d been shot, too. He told police they’d find the gun down his pants leg. Police found several baggies in his coat with drugs that tested positive for meth. He claimed he only knew his friend dealt with marijuana.

The complaint says 16 shell casings were found in the alley from at least two different guns. One gun was recovered from one of the victims.

Last week, police were seeking a 24-year-old man who they believed had crucial information about the case. It resulted in a standoff at the home on Smith St., only to discover the man inside wasn’t the person they were looking for. The 24-year-old was taken into custody in Oconto not long after.

That 24-year-old admitted to investigators he brought Dahl to the hospital, because Dahl said he’d been shot. Police showed him surveillance photos that he was with Dahl in the alley. He said he and Dahl encountered the men in the alley, they asked for directions, and “we just walked through the alleyway... I don’t know then all of the sudden shots just went off.” He denied knowing who fired the shots.

Dahl was in Brown County court on Tuesday. He’ll continue his initial appearance on January 31.

