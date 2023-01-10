Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

Thomas Owens and Amanda West
Thomas Owens and Amanda West(Forest County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh.

On Jan. 2, at about 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fight at a hotel and identified the subjects as Owens and West.

Deputies observed drugs on a bed. They searched the hotel room and found fentanyl, meth, and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Owens and West were taken to the Forest County Jail.

A vehicle was impounded and investigators executed a search warrant on it. They found fentanyl, meth, ketamine, MDMA/Ecstasy, psilocybin, marijuana, THC wax, digital scales, packaging materials, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, and a gun with the serial number removed.

Investigators contacted Oshkosh Police who conducted a search warrant at the Owens/West home and found more Fentanyl, meth, and “a large amount of ammunition.”

Owens and West have been referred to the Forest County District Attorney’s Office on multiple charges.

Owens is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and a probation hold.

West is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam

Latest News

January 10 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some slick spots
MacArthur Elementary School in Green Bay
Green Bay schools develop 10-year plan
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay duplex fire leaves 8 without homes
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar