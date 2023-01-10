Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh.

On Jan. 2, at about 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fight at a hotel and identified the subjects as Owens and West.

Deputies observed drugs on a bed. They searched the hotel room and found fentanyl, meth, and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Owens and West were taken to the Forest County Jail.

A vehicle was impounded and investigators executed a search warrant on it. They found fentanyl, meth, ketamine, MDMA/Ecstasy, psilocybin, marijuana, THC wax, digital scales, packaging materials, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, and a gun with the serial number removed.

Investigators contacted Oshkosh Police who conducted a search warrant at the Owens/West home and found more Fentanyl, meth, and “a large amount of ammunition.”

Owens and West have been referred to the Forest County District Attorney’s Office on multiple charges.

Owens is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and a probation hold.

West is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

