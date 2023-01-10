Local law enforcement urge parents to talk to children about drug use

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recent charges for a 15-year-old Green Bay girl connected to the overdose death of an 18-year-old De Pere man have local law enforcement and drug addiction experts urging parents to talk to their children at a younger age than one might think about the dangers of using drugs.

The Brown County Drug Task Force is not able to comment on many specifics to this case because of the ongoing investigation, but it did share a photo of the drugs it says the 15-year-old girl had in her possession. It’s a photo of a shoebox found underneath the girl’s bed in her bedroom. Investigators say the shoebox had 775 fentanyl pills, THC cartridges and almost $4,000 in cash.

“That’s very young to have access to that many fentanyl pills, but we are interviewing people that are seeing kids as young as 12 and 13 smoking fentanyl pills during lunch break, so that’s incredibly concerning,” said Matthew Ronk, the director with the Brown County Drug Task Force. “I can’t stress enough how important it is to communicate with your kids, especially young kids. I have an 8-year-old and a 23-year-old and I talk to them the same way about drugs. Never take a pill. Period. End of story.”

Ronk adds that fentanyl-laced drugs are the number one threat to our community right now.

The executive director of the Jackie Nitschke Center, Jason Latva, agrees that parents have to be proactive in talking with children at a younger age than one might think about the dangers of drugs.

“When kids are 8, 9, 10, 11. They’re going to be more apt to listen to what we have to say. They’re going to be more open about talking to us, to sharing with us their experiences, so talking to them about the dangers of drugs,” explained Latva. “At the end of the day, nothing is more priceless to us as parents than our children. I’ll feel awkward all day long if it’s going to make a difference in a choice that they make.”

Ronk says the Brown County Drug Task Force arrested 734 people with fentanyl pills last year, which is 237 more people than 2021. Ronk adds that trends in drug use and abuse change but one thing he sees is that the drugs seem to get more deadly.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says last year 4 of 10 pills they seized and tested contained lethal doses of fentanyl. Ronk says they just increased the number to 6 out of 10 pills containing a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Investigators were initially surprised by the suspect's age, but the Drug Task Force says people involved with drugs are getting younger and younger

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.