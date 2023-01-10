Leavy-Carter pleads not guilty to charges from 5-year-old’s shooting death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay pleaded not guilty late Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of letting children play with a gun last October, resulting in the death of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley.

Appearing for the first time with his defense attorney, Jevon Jaconi, Leavy-Carter said very little at his arraignment while Circuit Court Judge Timothy Hinkfuss read the three charges against him.

Leavy-Carter’s attorney then entered the pleas to second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child resulting in death, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

“We waive any further reading. The defendant’s aware of any maximum possible penalties. We then enter a plea of not guilty to all three charges. Thank you,” Jaconi said.

According to the criminal complaint, Skye Bleu and her cousins were playing in an apartment on Amy Street. The children claimed Leavy-Carter showed them a gun, flashed a red laser sight on the wall, and then handed it to one of the children.

That child said they “pressed the wrong button and it came out like fire,” striking Skye Bleu.

The judge continued Leavy-Carter’s bond of $500,000. The next court hearing is in May.

