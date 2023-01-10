Kenosha man gets 5 years for attacking cop during protests

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for knocking a police officer unconscious during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge also ordered 29-year-old Ashton Howard last week to three years on supervised release following his prison term and to pay over $29,000 in restitution.

Howard pleaded guilty last year to obstructing a law enforcement officer while that officer was engaged in his official duties during a civil disorder.

Prosecutors said that Howard threw a brick at a Kenosha police officer in August 2020, knocking him unconscious.

