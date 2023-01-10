Green Bay duplex fire leaves 8 without homes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says 8 people needed to find another place to stay after smoke damage left their apartment house uninhabitable.

The fire on the 1200-block of Day Street started in the rear apartment of the house, according to firefighters. It was reported Monday at 9 p.m.

No one was inside at the time.

Fire crews were on the scene in 3 minutes and had the fire out within 10.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department is reminding people to have working smoke detectors and test them at least twice a year.

