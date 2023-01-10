Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19.

An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.

Stillman provided a statement admitting he made the false entries because he was opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates at hospitals and colleges and had concerns about the vaccine’s safety. He claimed his family acquired natural immunity.

The examining board said Stillman created an “unacceptable risk,” noting his family would be allowed to attend public places and events, potentially exposing others to COVID-19.

Stillman was given 90 days to complete 3 hours of education on professional ethics at his own expense as well as $1,062 in costs.

His 30-day suspension began on December 21. His license to practice medicine will remain limited for up to 60 days after that until he shows he completed the course and paid the costs.

