Free Tubing Day returns to Ariens Hill Jan. 31

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time again for Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill at Titletown.

The 2023 event will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Tube rides will be free for all guests that day.

Free tubing is provided by AriensCo.

Admissions close at 7 p.m.

Guests must sign a waiver to tube at Titletown. You can do that ahead of time by visiting: https://www.titletown.com/waivers

Each adult must complete their own waiver. One adult can add up to 10 minors per waiver.

Tube riders must be at least 42″ tall and must ride their own tube.

CLICK HERE for age, height, and health restrictions for tubing at Ariens Hill.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.