CLOUDY FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS... LIGHT WINTRY MIX AT TIMES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Even with temperatures warming, a couple of systems could bring light snow or icy drizzle
By David Ernst
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Hopefully you enjoyed Monday’s sun while it was out because the rest of the week will be pretty cloudy. As clouds thicken tonight, drizzle is possible. Although temperatures will rise through the night, most areas will still be below freezing at 7 a.m. Tuesday. This could cause some slick spots to develop for the Tuesday morning commute... especially north and west of the Fox Cities. Temperatures will be warming well into the 30s in most locations by the afternoon.

Another disturbance Tuesday night into Wednesday may also produce light wintry mix and/or snow across the region. Highs on Wednesday should also get into the upper half of the 30s. The clouds continue for Thursday as a bigger storm system tracks to our south. While there may be some passing flakes or light snow showers at times here in northeast WI Thursday, the main impact will be increasing northerly winds for a few days. Winds ease briefly by Friday night.

We look for a slight cool-down for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will still be above average. Highs should be in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies and lighter winds. A bigger system should head in our direction early next week, but it’s too early for any specifics.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: E 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Late flakes or icy drizzle, especially NORTH. LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Overcast again. A few flurries. Icy drizzle is possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Early icy drizzle. Cloudy with spotty light snow. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit colder and still blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Less wind. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild for the middle of January. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery with a mix of rain and snow developing. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

