Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over New York Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over New York Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York. The Bucks won 111-107. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night.

Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Jalen Brunson had a career-high 44 points and seven assists for the Knicks, who had their four-game win streak halted. Julius Randle had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, but was just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

The Knicks were hoping to continue streaking to the midpoint of their schedule, having followed an eight-game winning streak and a five-game skid with four straight victories. They fell to 22-19.

