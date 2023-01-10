3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bye detergent

Are pods passe? Plus, a study links NOT getting a COVID-19 vaccine to more traffic crashes.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First came soap, then laundry powder, then liquid detergent, and then “pods.” But is the future of laundry detergent... no detergent at all?

Brad Spakowitz explains why pods may be passé, liquid dated, and powder past its prime. What will it be replaced with? Water.

Also, Brad revs up the COVID-19 vaccine debate with a study that shows a link to traffic crashes.

And the USDA approves a vaccine that could save our honeybees.

