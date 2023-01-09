Shawano Walmart evacuated after fight with gun, knife

Two people were arrested
Walmart store sign (file image)
Walmart store sign (file image)(Telemundo San Antonio)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after a fight at the Walmart Supercenter in Shawano.

Officers were responding to reports of a fight at 1:45 p.m. Monday when dispatchers advised weapons were involved, including a knife and a gun.

The store was evacuated.

Police say they quickly identified and located the people who were involved and took two people into custody. They’re being referred to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges.

